CLOUDS LINGER, WITH FOG DEVELOPING TONIGHT

The Fox Valley and areas West got a soaking rain this morning. Most spots picked up 1-2″ of rain, while others had isolated amounts of 3-5″. We’ll see some clearing this evening, but low clouds and fog will fill back in for Saturday morning. Fog could be locally dense as lows dip into the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Skies will be relatively overcast to begin Saturday. In addition to the fog, some drizzle/mist will also be possible. The clouds are likely to be somewhat stubborn, but we should see some sunshine by the afternoon. It’s going to be warmer and more humid this weekend. Highs will get to around 80° Saturday with middle 80s on Sunday. Both days will largely be dry, but a stray PM storm cannot be totally ruled out.

We’re still on track for hot weather early next week. Inland highs will climb to near 90 degrees Monday and Tuesday, followed by another chance of thunderstorms. It will turn even muggier and heat indices could push into the middle 90s. Our next, more widespread chance for rain and storms arrives late Tuesday.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

SATURDAY: ENE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

SUNDAY: NNE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Turning cloudy once again. Areas of fog... Could be dense late. Humid. LOW: 60

SATURDAY: Morning fog and drizzle. Some afternoon sun. Warmer and humid. HIGH: 80 LOW: 62

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Warm and humid. Stray PM storm? HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid, but cooler lakeside. HIGH: 90 LOW: 70

TUESDAY: Hot, muggy, and breezy. Increasing clouds. Thunderstorms late, or at night. HIGH: 89 LOW: 70

WEDNESDAY: Lingering showers and storms. Breezy and humid. HIGH: 83 LOW: 64

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and still humid. HIGH: 87

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.