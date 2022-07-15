CDC reports 14 Wisconsin counties have high COVID-19 levels

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – A week ago there was just one Wisconsin county that had a high level of COVID-19 in its communities, the CDC said. This week there are 14, the majority of them in northern Wisconsin, including Forest County. These are based on new cases per capita, COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita, and the percentage of hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients over the past week.

High: Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Forest, Iron, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Oneida, Rock, Rusk, Sawyer, Vilas, Washburn, Waukesha (14)

Thirty counties have elevated, or medium levels of the coronavirus spreading in their communities, exactly twice as many as a week ago.

Medium: Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Columbia, Dane, Door, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Grant, Green, Green Lake, Kenosha, Lafayette, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Monroe, Ozaukee, Pepin, Portage, Price, Richland, Trempealeau, Vernon, Washington, Wood (30)

Twenty-eight counties still have low levels of the virus in their communities. That’s exactly half as many as a week ago.

Low: Adams, Calumet, Clark, Crawford, Dodge, Douglas, Fond du Lac, Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kewaunee, Langlade, Marquette, Oconto, Outagamie, Pierce, Polk, Racine, St. Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Walworth, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago (28)

Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) said tests confirmed 1,750 new COVID-19 cases since the last report. Still, the 7-day average went down slightly from 1,576 to 1,556 cases per day. It’s the second (slight) decline in a row.

The DHS says 13.4% of all COVID-19 tests over the past week were positive for the coronavirus. Nine counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s greater viewing area had new cases in the double digits and 10 had single-digit increases Friday. Florence County didn’t report any new cases.

Four people were added to COVID-19′s death toll. The DHS says 3 of these were in the past month, including a death in Sheboygan County, but the 7-day average held steady at 2 per day.

Forty-three people were hospitalized for COVID-19 in the past day. It’s the fourth day in a row with more than 40 people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19, which we haven’t seen in four months, since March 8-11. (We’re not counting Mondays because those numbers are cumulative totals from the weekends.)

As of Thursday, Wisconsin Hospital Association says there were 430 COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals, with 61 of them in ICU. That’s an increase of 5 patients in ICU and 3 overall since Wednesday after taking discharges and deaths into account with the new admissions.

The 10 hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 52 people for COVID-19, the same as Wednesday, with 8 in ICU, an increase of 1. The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region had 10 COVID-19 patients, also the same as the day before, but there are no longer any COVID-19 patients in ICU, a decline of 2.

The DHS updated vaccination numbers for Thursday and Friday, so our numbers below reflect two days’ worth of new data.

The DHS reports 64.6% of the state population getting a COVID-19 vaccine, 61.5% of Wisconsinites completing their vaccine series (up from 61.4%), and 35% of the population also getting at least one booster shot.

Friday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since Wednesday)

5 to 11: 28.5% received vaccine/25.8% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% received vaccine/58.9% completed vaccinations/21.4% (+0.1) received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.2% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.2% completed vaccinations/26.1% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.8% (+0.1) received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.8% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/50.1% received booster

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.4% received booster

Friday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since Wednesday)

The seven counties in the Northeast health care region passed a milestone 300,000 residents getting at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s out of a population of 474,585 among the 7 counties, or 63.2% of the population.

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.1% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.2% (+0.1) 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 51.0% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.3% (+0.1) 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.8% 55.2% (+0.1) Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.8% (+0.1) 51.4% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% (+0.1) 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.8% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.4% Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.3% (+0.1) 51.6% (+0.1) Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.7% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.8% (+0.1) 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 300,034 (63.2%) 288,664 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 332,005 (60.4%) 318,799 (58.0%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,768,024 (64.6%) 3,584,416 (61.5%, +0.1)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 75,286 cases (+82) (429 deaths)

Calumet – 12,241 cases (+7) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,281 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,792 cases (+25) (295 deaths)

Door – 7,183 cases (+6) (62 deaths)

Florence - 854 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,705 cases (+38) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,647 cases (+4) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,033 cases (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,648 cases (+3) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,514 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,780 cases (+4) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,324 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,707 cases (+19) (163 deaths)

Marinette - 10,287 cases (+10) (112 deaths)

Menominee – 1,986 cases (+2) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,179 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,728 cases (+4) (98 deaths)

Outagamie – 45,553 cases (+36) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,465 cases (+4) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,734 cases (+40) (275 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca – 12,117 cases (+15) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,351 cases (+4) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,891 cases (+68) (342 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

