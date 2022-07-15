Annual Pink Flamingo Classic kicks off in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pink Flamingo softball tournament kicks off Friday and goes on through the weekend.

The Pink Flamingo Classic Slo-Pitch Softball Tournament and Festival is held at Legion Park in De Pere. It raises money to support organizations and families in the De Pere area.

The three-day event will feature more than softball. There’s a 5K, live music, food, beverages and raffles.

The World’s Longest 5K Run is Saturday, July 17. CLICK HERE to register.

The Pink Flamingos have been raising money for the community for more than 30 years.

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW: http://dpflamingos.com/

