Absentee ballots must be handed in, or mailed in by the voter

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin’s partisan primary vote is just weeks away but if you’re handing in an absentee ballot you better make sure it’s your own.

That’s coming from the Wisconsin Elections Commission following a ruling by the state’s Supreme Court last week making ballot drop boxes illegal.

Ballot drop boxes became especially common during the COVID-19 pandemic but for the August 9th primary voters will need to hand them in, or mail them back to the local clerk.

“I think as it is right now the voter is the one, who is required to mail their ballot, but again I would check with your local election official as they are the ones in their communities responsible for administering that process,” said Meghan Wolfe, Administrator for the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

That comment by Administrator Wolfe, lead the Wisconsin Elections Commission to issue a follow-up statement saying, “Administrator Wolfe’s comments should not be interpreted as a policy statement or statutory interpretation, but rather a direct reference to state statutes on this topic.”

It was also pointed out, that the court’s majority opinion stated, “We therefore do not decide at this time whether the law permits a voter’s agent to place an absentee ballot in the mail on the voter’s behalf.”

Federal law allows other people to mail in a disabled person’s ballot, but state law says only the voter is able to do that.

Wolfe said, “Yes, I think confusion is certainly a concern for all of us but I also don’t think it would be appropriate for me to opine beyond anything that’s in the court’s ruling.”

She added, “I guess it will be seen what type of impact if any this has on the fall elections.”

You can request an absentee ballot by visiting my vote Wisconsin online.

In person absentee voting begins July 26th.

