Third case of monkeypox, 2nd one diagnosed in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Another case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Wisconsin. It’s the second case in Dane County and the third one in the state; the other case was in Milwaukee County.

The state Department of Health Services says the public is at a low risk, adding that monkeypox does not spread easily from person to person. It’s most commonly spread through intimate contact with someone who has the virus. Most cases have involved gay, bisexual and other men who had sex with men, but anyone can be infected.

Symptoms include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by rash and skin lesions. Health officials say recent cases include skin lesions in the genital, groin and anal regions that might be confused with herpes or syphilis. Most patients recover in 2 to 4 weeks without treatment.

The DHS urges:

Anyone with a rash that looks like monkeypox should talk to a doctor or nurse about whether they need to get tested, even if they don’t think they had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Avoid skin-to-skin contact with people who are showing a rash or skin sores. Don’t touch the rash or scabs, and don’t kiss, hug, cuddle, have sex, or share items such as eating utensils or bedding with someone with monkeypox.

In areas with known monkeypox spread, participating in activities with close, personal, skin-to-skin contact may pose a higher risk of exposure.

If you were recently exposed to the virus, contact a doctor or nurse to talk about whether you need a vaccine to prevent disease. Monitor your health for fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes and a new, unexplained rash, and contact a health care provider if any of those occur. If you become ill, avoid contact with others until you receive health care.

As of Tuesday, July 13, there were 926 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S.

Vaccinations and antiviral treatments are available. People who received the smallpox vaccine decades ago may also have some protection from the disease or decreased severity.

