STORMIER ON FRIDAY... DRIER THIS WEEKEND

You can expect a pleasant evening with clear to partly cloudy skies. Clouds will increase and thicken overnight as a storm system approaches from the west. Earlier in the week, it appeared this system would pass to our southwest... but now, it will take a more direct track into Northeast Wisconsin.

Storms will arrive in central Wisconsin during the pre-dawn hours. Heavy rain could be ongoing across the Fox Cities during the time of our morning commute. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and small hail, but we’re more concerned with the potential for localized flooding given rain totals could top 1″ in some spots. By mid/late Friday afternoon the rain should be moving out of the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s Friday morning with highs in the lower half of the 70s.

Thanks to a strengthening southeast breeze on Friday, the humidity will begin to rise. That’s a trend that will continue this weekend... so you can expect it to feel muggier on Saturday and Sunday. Highs this weekend should be in the lower half of the 80s. Both weekend days are now looking relatively dry with only a stray storm expected.

The heat and humidity will likely peak early next week. Inland high temperatures are expected to rise to near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will likely remain above normal all through next week. There will be another chance for storms late Tuesday... followed by a slight dip into temperatures.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

FRIDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-1′

SATURDAY: E 10 KTS... WAVES: 1-2′

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and thicken. Late thunder WEST of the Fox Valley. LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely through the morning. Mostly cloudy. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 72 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. A stray storm is possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Warm and humid with partly cloudy skies. A stray storm possible. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid, and turning breezy. Late-day storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Less humid late in the day. An isolated shower early? HIGH: 84 LOW: 63

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Still humid. HIGH: 87

