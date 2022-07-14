Sheriff’s office looking for Fox River cruise passengers and powerboat witnesses

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it has now identified all 7 people on a powerboat that collided with a paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on Saturday. Now the sheriff’s office is looking for people who were on that paddleboat and potential witnesses to events before the crash.

The sheriff’s office says there were 43 people on the On the Loos evening cruise. It has the cruise’s manifest and reached out to everyone on that list, but “thus far we have been unsuccessful in speaking with everyone.”

Investigators also want to talk to anyone who saw the powerboat any time on Saturday, July 9, not just during the crash.

The evening cruise passengers and others who can help the investigation should call (920) 236-7316. The sheriff’s office says leave a message telling them the best time to return your call.

Authorities identified Jason Lindemann as the owner and operator of the boat. Lindemann, 52, made his first court appearance on Wednesday. The court set a $10,000 cash bond, and Lindemann is no longer in custody. Formal charges haven’t been filed, but he was booked on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after his arrest on Tuesday.

“While an arrest has been made, this very much remains an active investigation,” a statement from the sheriff’s office says. “The sheriff’s office appreciates the continued outpouring of tips and leads the community has provided as we have been investigating this incident.”

