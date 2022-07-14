Advertisement

Serial arsonist sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for Brown County fires

James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County
James Ambrosius is charged with causing fires in Brown County(Brown County Jail)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Hobart man who prosecutors say confessed to setting 8 fires in Brown County since 2018 was sentenced by a federal judge to 15 years in prison.

James Ambrosius, 25, was accused of setting fires at farms and businesses. He was convicted on three counts of arson, and Judge William Griesbach sentenced him to 180 months in prison on each count -- but the sentences will run concurrently.

Ambrosius was arrested last year after a fire at his workplace, Dedicated Repair. State charges were dropped as federal prosecutors picked up the case, but a criminal complaint filed by the Brown County district attorney described Ambrosius under questioning, alternating between denying involvement in the fires, saying they were an accident, and describing in detail how he set them.

In the Dedicated Repair fire, he admitted taking money to pay a drug debt. He said the fire started when he plugged a battery pack into an electrical outlet but later admitted setting the fire using a propane torch and a box of latex gloves to cover up the burglary.

After denying he caused a fire inside a truck at the repair shop four months earlier, he said the truck was covered in dog hair, which he found “gross,” so he set a pile of hair on fire in a vent. He said it took some effort to keep the fire going.

Ambrosius also admitted to setting fires at a restaurant and three farms. He said he set one barn fire, which killed cattle, because he didn’t like the kids there, and he set another barn fire because the owner owed him money. He also admitted to lighting some hay on fire inside a vacant barn; he didn’t know if it continued to burn after he left, but he passed by a few days later and noticed the barn was down.

Brown County prosecutors dismissed the eight state arson charges against Ambrosius without prejudice in March.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Powerboat operator in Fox River crash no longer in custody after first court appearance
Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River to appear in court
Surveillance Cameras
Green Bay bar nearly loses liquor license over broken surveillance cameras
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Motorcycle Crash
Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Oshkosh

Latest News

Vehicle Security Innovators of Green Bay launched the anti-theft device last week
Green Bay company develops device to help prevent catalytic converter thefts
Credit: Daniel Jorgensen
Garcia found guilty of killing driver in crash in Appleton
Symbols of the Democratic and Republican parties
Loudenbeck raises $98,000 for Secretary of State race
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations rise as cases, deaths fall back