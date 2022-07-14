PLEASANT WEATHER CONTINUES FOR THURSDAY

Quiet conditions can be expected tonight as lows dip into the 40s and 50s. It will be near perfect to go out and see July’s full moon, which peaks tonight. Thursday will be a beautiful summertime afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny, the wind will be light, and the humidity stays low. Highs should top out in the upper 70s.

Slowly and surely, warmer and more humid weather will return as we head through the weekend. A few showers are possible through the first half of Friday... especially south and west of the Fox Cities. Highs should get back into the lower 80s. The humidity will begin to creep back up, but Friday likely still goes down as a comfortable day.

Over the weekend, you’ll notice the humidity and highs will push into the middle 80s. Scattered thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening. There will be the slight chance for a stray storm on Sunday. The start of next week will be hot and muggy with highs closer to 90 degrees.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

THURSDAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

FRIDAY: SSE 5-10 KTS... WAVES: 0-2′

TONIGHT: Clear with a full moon. Comfortably cool. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Low humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible... mainly early and SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 81 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Scattered PM thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Hot and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated storms. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Humid, but not quite as hot. HIGH: 87

