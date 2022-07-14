Advertisement

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin partners with Illinois facilities for abortions

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced it’s partnering with facilities in neighboring Illinois to continue offering abortion care in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says it opened a clinic in Waukegan, near the Wisconsin state line, in anticipation of the Supreme Court ruling ending the federal right to abortion access, which made the legality of abortion a state’s decision.

Wisconsin’s law from 1849 went back into effect, banning abortions unless three doctors agree the mother’s life is at risk. Abortion is still legal in Illinois.

“The majority of the team in Wisconsin providing abortion care have stepped up to travel to Illinois to serve that patient need, and this includes... physicians, clinicians nurses and staff support to make sure this effort cares for patients,” Kristen Schultz, chief strategy and operations officer for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said.

Planned Parenthood of Illinois says its clinics have seen a tenfold increase in patients from Wisconsin in the three weeks since Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Planned Parenthood clinics in Wisconsin still offer health services, including birth control, pregnancy testing, pregnancy-related services, HIV testing and cancer screenings.

