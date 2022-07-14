Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge now closed through September

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh’s Oregon/Jackson Street Bridge will be closed even longer than expected.

As we’ve reported, bridge inspector found damaged gear teeth in the gearbox during a regular inspection of the drawbridge in May. The bridge was closed to vehicles and pedestrians as a precaution.

The company manufacturing new gears and refurbishing the gearbox found there was even more damage, which requires manufacturing additional parts. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is adding another four weeks to the estimate for repairs, extending it to 13 weeks. The DOT now expects to have the work finished by September 30.

The company refurbishing the gearbox believes a bad bearing caused instability in the gearbox, causing additional wear on the gears. The DOT says it investigated gear components on similar bridges and didn’t find any issues.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.