THE NICEST DAY OF THE WEEK... THEN, STORMS TOMORROW

Are you ready to soak up the nicest day of the week? It’s going to be warm and sunny with low humidity across northeast Wisconsin. High pressure in the Great Lakes will give us beautiful weather, so try to get out and enjoy it! High temperatures will be in the 70s and it could reach 80 degrees over central Wisconsin.

As high pressure moves away tonight, a front to our southwest will become active with clusters of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms will drift into east-central Wisconsin tomorrow morning. They may have downpours, gusty winds and small hail. A few more showers and storms may pop up Friday afternoon and evening. While a couple strong storms are possible tomorrow, our severe weather outlook is LOW.

You might also sense the humidity slowly rising tomorrow with that rain chance. The return of the “air you can wear” will be more noticeable over the weekend, with warmer highs in the 80s. A few more spotty showers and storms will also be possible on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

The heat and humidity will likely peak early next week. Inland high temperatures are expected to rise to near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will likely remain above normal all through next week...

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: N/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: SE 1-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Bright sunshine. Toasty warm, but not humid. HIGH: 78

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild again. Late thunder WEST of the Fox Valley. LOW: 53

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms at times. Mostly cloudy. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 74 LOW: 62

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. Isolated thunderstorms. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: An early shower, then some sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot, humid and breezy. Thunderstorms at NIGHT. HIGH: 90 LOW: 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Less humid late in the day. HIGH: 84

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.