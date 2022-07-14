Motorcyclist dies after hitting parked car in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday evening after hitting a parked car on the 400-block of W. 12th Ave. in Oshkosh.

Police say the crash happened at about 6:45 P.M. The motorcyclist died at the scene. They were the only person on the motorcycle and no one was inside the parked car.

Oshkosh police didn’t immediately identify the victim, which is routine to allow time for notifying families. We don’t know if they were wearing any protective gear.

Police closed off that block to investigate the crash. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Oshkosh police at (920) 236-5700.

