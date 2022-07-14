Monkeypox case confirmed in Langlade County

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Another case of monkeypox was confirmed Thursday, this time in Langlade County, in central Wisconsin.

It marks three confirmed cases this week and four cases in Wisconsin in total. The previous three cases have been in more metropolitan counties, Dane and Milwaukee.

Health officials haven’t said where in Langlade County the patient lives. The county health is working with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on the investigation.

Symptoms include fever, chills, and swollen lymph nodes, followed by rash and skin lesions. Health officials say recent cases include skin lesions in the genital, groin and anal regions that might be confused with herpes or syphilis.

Most patients recover in 2 to 4 weeks without treatment. Vaccinations and antiviral treatments are available.

Health officials continue to say the risk to the public remains very low. The monkeypox virus is most commonly spread through intimate contact with someone who’s infected and direct skin contact with someone with a rash. The orthopoxvirus can also be spread by contact with surfaces and objects used by someone with monkeypox, such as bedding, clothing or a toothbrush.

