Advertisement

Michels runs as outsider, donated money to many insiders

Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
By SCOTT BAUER
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican Tim Michels, who has the endorsement of Donald Trump, is running for Wisconsin governor as a political outsider. But records released Wednesday by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign show he has been a big giver to powerful Republicans and candidates for the past 12 years.

Michels and his wife, Barb, gave $207,650 to Republican and conservative candidates between 2010 and 2022.

His top GOP rival in the race, former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, isn’t far behind. Kleefisch, her husband, her campaign committee and her political action committee gave $130,000 to candidates over the same time.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River to appear in court
Surveillance Cameras
Green Bay bar nearly loses liquor license over broken surveillance cameras
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke. May 7, 2020. (WBAY Photo)
Steineke to resign from Assembly July 27
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
Yosemite fire grows as crews protect iconic sequoias
Wisconsin court says parents suing school can’t be anonymous
In this July 7, 2020 file photo, a woman wearing gloves drops off a mail-in ballot at a drop...
State Supreme Court rules unmanned ballot drop boxes illegal in Wisconsin