Kismet Advocacy closed for 30 days after staff walkout

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A worker walkout has left a mental health and disability resource in Green Bay closed for the next 30 days.

Kismet Advocacy provides in-home, center-based and school program services to 48 families with “complicated mental health diagnoses, trauma, significant behaviors and autism.”

Several employees walked out last Friday, saying they had yet to receive their latest paycheck and couldn’t get answers from their boss about when the issues would be resolved.

Since then, about a third of all employees have resigned.

Founder and owner Amy Jo Timm wouldn’t talk with Action 2 News on camera. She called this an isolated incident and something she’s trying to correct.

Meanwhile, employees we talked with, who asked to be anonymous, said this wasn’t the first time they had pay issues.

“We’ve been told we were getting direct deposit, and then it wasn’t coming in, and everybody would be like what’s going on and then we’d get paper checks. And then most people’s paper checks would be bounced. That could happen even a week later,” one worker said.

The Brown County Health and Human Services Department said the county will “work with families to adjust plans and connect them with providers who can meet their needs.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.