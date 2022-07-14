Garcia found guilty of killing driver in crash in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - An Appleton woman pleaded no contest Thursday to a charge of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide for killing another driver in a fiery, high-impact crash last September.

Prosecutors said Irma Garcia was high on mushrooms and driving on city streets at over 100 miles per hour.

Her Saturn crashed into the back of an SUV at a stop light at Oneida and Calumet streets, killing 50-year-old Silia Hurula of Appleton. The SUV was pushed into the intersection and immediately burst into flames.

Crash investigators say data from Garcia’s car showed it was going 106 miles per hour seconds before the crash, the accelerator was almost to the floor, and there was no sign of her car slowing down as it approached the intersection.

Police say Garcia, who was 19 at the time, told them she ingested about three grams of mushrooms and they make her “feel more open to things.”

She’ll be sentenced in October. The felony charge carries up to 60 years in prison.

