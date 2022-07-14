Advertisement

Friends and former Foes: All Stars team up to help Children’s Hospital

By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Some of the best prep football players from around the state are set to hit the field for the annual Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All Star Game this weekend.

Kimberly’s Cam Wnek and Kaukauna’s Carson Sippel will soon be college teammates at Winona State, before then they will team up for the North Large squad.

“What I’m taking here is team chemistry. Like, bonding with all the guys. Bringing that to Winona,” said Carson Sippel. “It’s been fun getting back in the pads. Really competing with other guys. Obviously it’s different competition, it’s a lot better than high school because it’s the best guys from around the area.”

“Yeah, I feel like I’m getting myself familiar with like high level players. Kind of what it’s going to be like when I get to camp in a month,” said Cam Wnek.

Just one week to prepare for the game on Saturday night, but plenty of lessons to be learned for the players that will last long after their time in Oshkosh.

“Figuring myself out mainly. Becoming more crisp on my routes and practicing with guys who are also high sckill level. Seeing what the high level skill is going to look like,” said Wnek.

“We get a chance to put the pads on one more time, and recapture that fun, that excitement, and just having that experience this week. Go win the football game, and we’re working hard towards that goal, but the comradery, forming relationships, taking it all in, and just really enjoying the experience,” said North head coach Alan Tomow (Shawano).

Once again the real winners this year will be the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, who receives the proceeds from the three games and fundraising leading up to kick off.

“It’s bigger than anything we’re doing here. Those kids need it more than we do, and raising money for them is crucial,” said Wnek.

“We’re someone all those kids look up to, and want to be like us someday. Just kind of be a role model,” said Sippel.

