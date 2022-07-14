Advertisement

Door County farm looking for volunteers to ‘Pick Cherries for Ukraine’

Barnard Farms in Sturgeon Bay is looking for volunteers to Pick Cherries for Ukraine
Barnard Farms in Sturgeon Bay is looking for volunteers to Pick Cherries for Ukraine
By Megan Kernan
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Door County cherry orchard has taken its employee shortage issues and turned them into an opportunity to raise money for Ukraine.

“When the invasion of Ukraine happened I saw the pictures on TV, and to me, they aren’t just faces, they are people. They’re connected to the people that I know and love and who I spent the summer laughing with,” said Susan Barnard, owner of Barnard Farms.

When COVID-19 hit in 2020, Susan Barnard the owner of Barnard Farms in Sturgeon Bay, says she could no longer hire the temporary agriculture workers from Ukraine, who helped the cherry orchard every summer for 12 years.

“I usually have workers I can hire, but this year I cannot find many people at all,” Barnard said.

On top of employee shortages impacting farms and businesses across the U.S. and Wisconsin, and with the ongoing war in Ukraine, Barnard wanted to find a way to get people involved, to not only help her orchard get through cherry picking season but also help Ukrainians in need.

“I couldn’t do nothing, I had to do something,” Barnard explained.

Her solution is a fundraiser called Pick Cherries For Ukraine.

It lasts more than a week, starting this Sunday, July 17th through Monday, July 25th.

People can sign up to volunteer, and in return, Barnard Farms will donate some of the proceeds to their fundraiser partner, the non-profit organization Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

Barnard Farms is looking for about 10 volunteers to sign up each day and will donate $20 for every hour worked to Wisconsin Ukrainians.

“We’re also doing Pick Your Own cherries in the same orchard. People can pick a bucket just like this one for $14 to take cherries home, and $7 of every bucket will go to Wisconsin Ukrainians,” Barnard said.

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by clicking here.

”The funds that are being raised will be used for medical and other humanitarian supplies that we are collecting right now. By helping Ukraine, you’re helping a local business as well,” said Tanya Sushkova, Treasurer for Wisconsin Ukrainians Inc.

