COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Hospitalizations rise as cases, deaths fall back

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – COVID-19 case numbers were back down Thursday after jumping past 2,000 the day before. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says the latest batch of results confirmed 1,725 new cases. The 7-day average eased a little from 1,584 to 1,576 new cases per day.

Nineteen of the 20 counties we’re tracking in WBAY’s wider viewing area reported new cases. Florence County was the exception. Ten had double-digit increases ranging from 10 to 75 new cases; 9 had single-digit increases ranging from 3 to 8.

The DHS says 13.4% of all COVID-19 tests over the past week were positive for the coronavirus.

Wisconsin’s 7-day average for COVID-19 deaths went down from 3 to 2 per day. The state added 2 people to the death toll, bringing it to 13,177. The DHS says 1 of those deaths was recent -- that is, within the past 30 days; that person was in Kenosha County.

Hospitalizations continue to remain relatively high. DHS numbers show 52 more people admitted to hospitals for COVID-19 in the past day, raising our calculated 7-day average to 44 people per day. It’s the second day in the 40s, which we haven’t seen since early March.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 427 COVID-19 patients in hospitals Wednesday, with 56 of them in ICU. We’ll get updated patient numbers later this afternoon. The 10 hospitals in the Northeast health care region were treating 52 of those patients, 7 in ICU. The 13 hospitals in the Fox Valley region had 10 COVID-19 patients, 2 in intensive care.

We haven’t seen an update yet on the state’s vaccination numbers Thursday.

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.5% received vaccine/25.7% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% received vaccine/58.9% (+0.1) completed vaccinations/21.3% received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.2% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.2% completed vaccinations/26.1% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.7% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.8% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/50.1% received booster

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.4% received booster

Wednesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.1% Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 51.0% Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.2% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.8% (+0.1) 55.1% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.4% (+0.1) Langlade (19,119) 54.1% (-0.1) 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.8% (+0.1) Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.4% (+0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.7% (+0.1) 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,966 (63.2%) 288,589 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,916 (60.4%) 318,699 (58.0%) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,767,199 (64.6%) 3,583,510 (61.4%)

To find free COVID-19 vaccination sites near you, text your ZIP Code to 438829. Visit wbay.com/vaccine for a list of health care organizations offering vaccine shots.

THURSDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 75,204 cases (+75) (429 deaths)

Calumet – 12,234 cases (+11) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,281 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,767 cases (+19) (295 deaths)

Door – 7,177 cases (+5) (62 deaths)

Florence - 854 cases (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,667 cases (+44) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,643 cases (+5) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,033 cases (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,645 cases (+7) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,514 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,776 cases (+6) (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,324 cases (+4) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,688 cases (+22) (163 deaths)

Marinette - 10,277 cases (+15) (112 deaths)

Menominee – 1,984 cases (+3) (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,179 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,724 cases (+10) (98 deaths)

Outagamie – 45,517 cases (+56) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,461 cases (+8) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,694 cases (+31) (274 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,102 cases (+8) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,347 cases (+5) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,823 cases (+33) (342 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

