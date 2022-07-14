Court rejects Jonathon Tubby family’s appeal in Brown County Jail shooting

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A federal appellate court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit over the officer-involved shooting of a man at the Brown County Jail in 2018.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with a lower court ruling that officers did not violate Jonathon Tubby’s rights when Tubby was fatally shot after a standoff in the sally port of the jail.

Tubby, 26, was arrested on a felony warrant. Although he was handcuffed, he managed to move his hands from behind his back to the front and kept them under his shirt. Police said they weren’t sure if they missed a gun while searching Tubby or if one was hidden in the squad car after an earlier arrest. Tubby refused to get out of the squad car. Eventually, police smashed a window and used tear gas. Instead of surrendering, Tubby went out through the window and ran. Police used a bean bag round and a K9 to attempt to subdue him, but police contended Tubby’s upper body remained unrestrained and he continued to hide his hands under his shirt.

Prosecutors declined to bring charges against the officers. His family sued the officers involved, as well as the former police chief, the City of Green Bay and Brown County, claiming Tubby’s constitutional rights were violated and officers weren’t properly trained.

A federal judge dismissed the claims last year, saying the family’s assertion that Tubby was unarmed was based on hindsight and that the officer reasonably believed Tubby had a gun.

The appellate court added that qualified immunity shields the officer who shot Tubby from liability.

