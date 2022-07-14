BEAUTIFUL TODAY...THEN STORMY TOMORROW

High pressure nearby is bringing gorgeous weather to our region today! For the afternoon, expect mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and light winds. High temperatures will top out in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees for most. Enjoy the quiet weather while we have it!

As high pressure moves away tonight, clusters of showers and thunderstorms will form along a front to our southwest . Some of these storms will drift into east-central Wisconsin tomorrow morning. They may have downpours, gusty winds and small hail. A few more showers and storms may pop up Friday afternoon and evening. While a couple strong storms are possible tomorrow, our severe weather outlook is LOW. Rainfall has the potential to be locally heavy with any storms.

Winds out of the south and southeast will blow higher humidity back into our region again this weekend. Those south winds will also boost our temps back into the 80s. A few more spotty showers and storms will also be possible on Saturday and into early Sunday morning.

The heat and humidity will likely peak early next week. Inland high temperatures are expected to rise to near 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will likely remain above normal all through next week...

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

FRIDAY: SE 5-10 KTS... WAVES 0-2′

TODAY: Sunny and warm, but not humid. HIGH: 80

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Mild again. Late thunder WEST of the Fox Valley. LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms at times. Mostly cloudy. Humidity rises late. HIGH: 76 LOW: 63

SATURDAY: Variably cloudy. Warm and slightly humid. Isolated thunderstorms possible. HIGH: 82 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: An early shower, then some sun. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89 LOW: 69

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot, humid and windy. Thunderstorms LATE. HIGH: 90 LOW: 68

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with gusty winds. Less humid late in the day. HIGH: 83

