Appleton Police Department adds hiring incentives

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Like many law enforcement agencies across our area, the Appleton Police Department isn’t seeing the large number of applicants for open officer positions like it used to.

The Appleton P.D. announced this week it’s starting a signing bonus program to help attract candidates, and it’s not the only step the department is taking to fill its ranks.

Right now the Appleton Police Department has 113 sworn officers. It would like to add 5 more to be fully staffed. In an effort to fill those positions, the P.D. is offering a $5,000 signing bonus for officers who want to make lateral moves to the APD.

And the department has formed a recruitment team made up of both sworn members of the department and civilian staff. It’s the team’s job to help recruit candidates who best fit the Appleton Police Department standard.

But working for the Appleton Police Department isn’t just about putting on the uniform. It’s the job of the recruitment team to make sure candidates understand that aspect of the hiring process, “to not only recruit those who have not yet applied but those that do apply, for them to understand we want you, but you still have to go through our process and work through the steps, but we are interested in you, we want you to work for us,” Lt. Todd Peters said.

The recruitment team will work with candidates from the very beginning.

”I play that initial phone contact with some of the applicants, to reach out to see if they want to do ride-along or do a station tour,” Sara Derks of the APD said.

And as the recruitment and hiring process continues, the team nurtures candidates to make sure they’re a good fit for the department and the community is a good fit for them.

”The recruitment team can have those personal connections with not only that candidate but maybe the family members, maybe that opportunity to see our community at like a closer look rather than ‘here’s the department and here’s what it looks like.’ Really, ‘This is where you could be living, here’s where our schools, here are the parks, here are the places that you may want to be involved in,’” Lt. Meghan Cash said. “Because ultimately that’s what we’re looking for is people that want to be in our community and live in our community, because that’s what’s going to want them to work within this area.”

While Appleton is offering a signing bonus to officers looking to make lateral moves, it doesn’t want to discourage someone with no experience from applying, because the department says really is looking for the best candidate who not only fits into the APD team but also fits in and enjoys the community.

”There’s a large cost involved in bringing people into our department, and so in making that investment in people we want to make sure they want to be in our community,” Cash said.

“Not only do they fit in with the community, but they fit in with us so the friendships build up, they trust the department,” Lt. Adam Van Zeeland said, “and those are the people that move up in the department. So it develops a really nice culture which then keeps up with a good steady flow of officers that come in.”

The police department doesn’t see this recruitment team as a short-term initiative to address the candidate shortfall. Instead, it believes the team will continue to evolve with input from the rank and file moving forward.

The department formed a team to find people who fit into the police force and the community

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.