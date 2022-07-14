Advertisement

3 people killed in 2 separate shootings within 30 minutes

Milwaukee police say three people are dead after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee police say three people died Thursday after two separate shootings in the span of 30 minutes.

The first incident was reported about 11:30 a.m. and resulted in the deaths of two Milwaukee women. A 42-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene and a 19-year-old woman died at a local hospital, police said.

Authorities are searching for the suspect, who has been identified.

The second shooting occurred about noon and resulted in the death of a 60-year-old man. Police do not have a suspect in that case.

No further details were immediately available.

