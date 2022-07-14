Advertisement

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: World’s thinnest mechanical watch

Ironically, it requires a thick wallet.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Brad Spakowitz is going to show you the world’s thinnest mechanical watch -- the kind with gears. It has no electronics, no battery. It’s barely as thick as the watch band. But it’s going to require a very thick wallet if you want to buy one.

Also, font matters. Brad tells you what happened in a study when readers were allowed to choose their own font.

So watch... (see what we did there?)... 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES.

