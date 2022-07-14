10 BRILLIANT MINUTES with NASA about the James Webb Space Telescope

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an extended edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz as he’s joined by Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth to interview Amber Straughn, a deputy project scientist with NASA about the James Webb Space Telescope.

You’ve seen the dazzling images by now, the deepest look into the cosmos that humanity has ever seen.

Straughn offers a NASA scientist’s eye-view of these new photos -- what astronomers are seeing in these photos besides their beauty. And Brad asks how much of these photos is art and how much is science: If you could stand close enough to a nebula, would it look to our eyes like NASA is showing us?

A cluster of galaxies millions of lightyears from earth captured by the James Webb Space telescope (NASA)

Southern Ring Nebula side by side from the James Webb telescope (Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach | NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and The E)

Stephan's Quintet from James Webb (NASA)

Carina Nebula from the James Webb Telescope (NASA)

