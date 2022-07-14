Advertisement

10 BRILLIANT MINUTES with NASA about the James Webb Space Telescope

In this extended edition, a deputy project scientist with NASA talks about these first pictures and how much of what NASA released is art or science.
By Brad Spakowitz and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s an extended edition of 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES with Brad Spakowitz as he’s joined by Action 2 News at 4:30 anchor Chris Roth to interview Amber Straughn, a deputy project scientist with NASA about the James Webb Space Telescope.

You’ve seen the dazzling images by now, the deepest look into the cosmos that humanity has ever seen.

Straughn offers a NASA scientist’s eye-view of these new photos -- what astronomers are seeing in these photos besides their beauty. And Brad asks how much of these photos is art and how much is science: If you could stand close enough to a nebula, would it look to our eyes like NASA is showing us?

ALSO SEE
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The first James Webb Space Telescope photos
U.W. grad ushers in 'new era of science' with stunning deep space photos
Baby stars, dancing galaxies: NASA shows new cosmic views
A cluster of galaxies millions of lightyears from earth captured by the James Webb Space...
A cluster of galaxies millions of lightyears from earth captured by the James Webb Space telescope(NASA)
Southern Ring Nebula side by side from the James Webb telescope
Southern Ring Nebula side by side from the James Webb telescope(Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach | NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, and The E)
Stephan's Quintet from James Webb
Stephan's Quintet from James Webb(NASA)
Carina Nebula from the James Webb Telescope
Carina Nebula from the James Webb Telescope(NASA)

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jason Lindemann was the owner and operator of a powerboat that crashed into a...
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River to appear in court
Surveillance Cameras
Green Bay bar nearly loses liquor license over broken surveillance cameras
Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill

Latest News

Tim Michels announces his candidacy for Wisconsin governor
Michels runs as outsider, donated money to many insiders
.
Green Bay Catholic Diocese updates school policy on gender and pronouns
Facebook office building
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Protect yourself from Facebook hacking
Catholic Diocese of Green Bay
Green Bay Catholic Diocese sets new school policy on gender, same-sex attraction