Youth ministry gives Colburn Park a makeover following storm damage

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Students from Green Bay and Sister Bay put on their gloves and got to work in Colburn Park Wednesday.

They cleaned up debris from the storm that blew down trees across Northeast Wisconsin.

“We did this last year. We were going to do another site but we had heard there was a lot of damage so that’s why we’re doing this one today,” St. Agnes Youth Minister Lisa Urick said.

It’s part of St. Agnes Parish’s ‘Faith in Action Today’ program.

The group spent the beginning of the week weeding, raking and putting down mulch at homes—all in an effort to help senior citizens and give back to the Green Bay area.

“It’s important in Green Bay because if you get to know your community then you take part in what happens in the community and you feel, like, a connection with what happens and you feel like you’re doing good,” Urick explained.

The students range from sixth grade to seniors in high school.

For some, the cleanup holds a personal connection.

“I run cross country here so just helping here means a lot to me and I get to help out where I use this park...” Jeremy Jarocki, a member of the youth ministry, said.

The students believe teamwork—and bright spirits—can move mountains... and trees.

“There were a few big trees that came down that took all of us [to move] so that was cool,” Ministry member Thomas O’Donahue said.

Community members noticed the lack of branches and weeds in their yards and parks. The group says they’ve received a lot of positive feedback since they began.

“We’ve had neighbors come over and neighbors that have talked about what a good job the kids are doing...” Urick said.

As the ministry’s week of service wraps up Thursday, students are reflecting on their favorite part of the experience.

“I like helping out with the elderly people just because they can’t help–do their garden. So we come and help them and they’re so appreciative. it’s just awesome,” O’Donahue said.

Jarocki continued, “I like giving back to the community what has been put here like the trails and all that stuff. I like just giving back to what has been put down before.”

