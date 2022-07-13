Advertisement

Woman, child killed when boat capsizes in NYC’s Hudson River

Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically...
Of the twelve people who went into the water, two were killed and three others were critically injured, including the captain. Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.(Source: WCBS via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City officials say a woman and a 7-year-old child were killed when the chartered boat capsized in the Hudson River.

Nearby ferries rushed to the scene to help police and fire department rescuers get people out of the water.

Twelve people went into the water, and three others were critically injured, including the captain.

Victims became trapped beneath the boat when it flipped Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say the boat was chartered by a group of family and friends, and its owner was following behind on a personal watercraft.

Investigators plan to look at the water conditions and the boat’s capacity to determine what went wrong.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's crash happened on the Fox River between the Oregon and Wisconsin street bridges
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Aftermath of Combined Locks warehouse fire
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

Latest News

A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first birth control pill that women could buy...
Health Minute: FDA weighs 1st over-the-counter birth control pill
A series of agreements the two countries hammered out called for several other concrete moves,...
Biden, Mexican president discuss migration, human trafficking, gas prices
Two more courts just pushed back on state abortion restrictions, and other cases are in the...
Abortion: More state rulings and federal action post-Roe
An expert said the pair of sea lions were likely chasing each other, sparring over their rights...
VIDEO: Sea lions scare away beachgoers in California