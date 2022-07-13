TURNING SUNNY & COMFORTABLE

Clouds lingered early today as a result of a weathermaker that brought some showers and storms to the area yesterday and overnight. High pressure will begin building itself over our region this afternoon which will clear out thick clouds we had around this morning. Northeast winds around the area of high pressure will be light, but should be sufficient to lower our humidity throughout the course of the day. Otherwise, highs will be in the 70s this afternoon.

Quiet conditions can be expected through tonight as well. Many folks may elect to turn off the air conditioning this evening and open up the windows. It will be near perfect to go out and see July’s full moon, which peaks tonight.

Slowly and surely, warmer and more humid weather will return as we head into the weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms will also be possible, but the rain will be hit and miss. The best chance of scattered showers and storms will be Saturday. The weekend severe weather outlook is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE/N 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

THURSDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 2′ OR LESS

TODAY: Clouds decrease. Not as warm. Turning less humid. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Clear with a full moon. Comfortable. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Low humidity. HIGH: 78 LOW: 57

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. Chance of a few thunderstorms. HIGH: 84 LOW: 66

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 87 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89

