Prosecutor: Lindemann was drinking at tavern before powerboat hit-and-run

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The man arrested in connection to a hit-and-run crash on the Fox River last weekend made his first court appearance Wednesday.

As Action 2 News first reported Tuesday night, police identified 52-year-old Jason Lindemann of Oshkosh as the owner and operator of a powerboat that struck a paddlewheel boat cruise Saturday night.

Prosecutors say Lindemann was seen on camera drinking at Dockside Tavern, which he owns, prior to the crash, but Lindemann’s attorney suggested it can’t be proven whether it was actually alcohol in the glass.

Lindemann’s powerboat struck a paddlewheel boat with 43 people on board. Eleven people were injured. Prosecutors say Lindemann fled the scene and turned himself in two days later.

He was booked on 12 counts of recklessly endangering safety and 11 counts of failure to render aid after a boating accident. Recklessly endangering safety is a felony, with each count carrying up to 10 years in prison. Failing to render aid is a misdemeanor.

Surprisingly, the district attorney’s office as well as Lindemann’s attorney, former Winnebago County prosecutor Scott Ceman, only recommended a signature bond, which one person involved in the crash told the judge was way too low considering the circumstances.

A judge set bond at $10,000 cash.

The criminal complaint has yet to be filed, but the judge ruled there was enough evidence to move forward.

“In terms of probable cause, I believe there is probable cause for the charges that are listed on the booking sheet, but in terms of whether or not those charges will be the ones filed, I don’t have that information at this time,” Tracey Paider with the district attorney’s office said.

Action 2 News tried to speak with the D.A.’s office about the bail recommendation. The attorney handling this case was not in court and the attorney sitting in left without taking any questions.

