Packers alumni embark on road trip

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packers alumni embarked on a trip to visit fans in Wisconsin Wednesday.

The Packers Road Trip is July 13-17. Tramon Williams, James Starks, Mike Neal, Tony Moll, Jason Spitz and Scott Wells will be joined by Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy.

Some of the visits are a surprise, so we won’t post the locations of the stops.

The bus left Lambeau Field at 8:30 a.m. Their first stop was Green Bay East High School. The tour then traveled to New London to visit Rawhide Youth Services.

“It’s always great to be back here and be among the people across Wisconsin. A little bit different from the weather we have in California, so I’m taking advantage of it and happy to reconnect with a bunch of guys I used to play with and be around a long time ago now,” said Moll.

“The community outreach, the service that we do as far as going into some hospitals, children’s hospitals, you know things like that, at-need centers, schools. Helping the communities that need the help the most. They give so much to this, grateful to be asked to be a part of it,” said Wells.

