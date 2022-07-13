Advertisement

Judge drops new charges against man convicted in 1983 killing

By The Associated Press
CHILTON, Wis. (AP) - A Calumet County judge dismissed charges against John Andrews related to the disappearance of Starkie Swenson in 1983.

John Andrews, of Chilton, was charged earlier this year with hiding a corpse. The defense motioned to dismiss the charges, arguing the charge of hiding a corpse didn’t exist when Swenson disappeared in 1983, and the statute of limitations for the crime is 6 years.

Hikers found Swenson’s remains in High Cliff State Park last September, 38 years after he disappeared.

Prosecutors say Swenson and Andrews were involved in a love triangle in 1983, and Andrews ran over Swenson. Andrews, now 82, pleaded guilty in 1994 to homicide by negligent use of a motor vehicle after a witness came forward. Andrews was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

