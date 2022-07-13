Green Bay Catholic Diocese updates school policy on gender and pronouns

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Catholic Diocese of Green Bay updated its school policy on gender and pronouns for the upcoming school year.

The new Catholic Foundation for Human Sexuality policy took effect on July 1. It affects what the diocese calls a wide range of gender-related issues, including gender identity and same-sex attraction.

We reached out to the diocese, which provided us with a written statement. The Family and Schools of Discipleship Formation mission team leader wrote, “It is the policy of the diocese to interact with students according to their biological sex based upon physical differences at birth.”

They went on to say students will not be denied admission to a Catholic school as long as the student and his or her parents agree that the child will abide by the policy.

Kathy Flores, the director of Diversity & Resilience, an advocacy group in Appleton, says a policy like this isolates and hurts the mental health of young people struggling with their identity.

“My first thoughts were about the high suicide rates of the LGBTQIA+ youth and how we have seen study after study that suicide risk decreases and depression decreases when we use a student’s name and pronoun that they have asked us to use,” Flores said.

The diocese policy also states that students must participate in competitive athletics in accordance with their biological sex and schools will not permit the administration of puberty-blocking or cross-sex hormones on school property.

Students will also be encouraged to shy away from same-sex attractions.

The diocese says counseling and conversations with a pastor about any discrepancies for students, parents or staff are welcome.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.