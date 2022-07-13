Green Bay bar nearly loses liquor license over broken surveillance cameras

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay bar nearly lost its liquor license due to some of its surveillance cameras not working.

Police say the cameras could’ve captured a shooting, but city officials agreed to renew the bar’s license after the owner said he’d fix them.

According to city records Action 2 News obtained last week, on several occasions the owner of the Bay Bar and Lounge at 805 Klaus Street failed to provide police with surveillance video.

Yet, the owner Jason Cowser and his supporters say that the bar was being unfairly targeted.

“I just operate a clean business. My patrons they come in, we make sure everybody is okay, especially the women. When women are comfortable they come back,” Cower said during the Green Bay Common Council on June 28.

Cowser spoke to alders seeking to keep his liquor license after the Green Bay Protection and Policy Committee voted not to renew it.

“It’s best for your business and the police department, if you have a good working relationship between the two of you,” Alderman Craig Stevens of district 5 said.

“As long as I’ve been in business, I’ve been doing this 22 years, I never had a problem being cooperative with the police department,” Cowser said.

According to documents, Cowser entered a stipulation agreement with police in November of 2018 to provide access to surveillance video when officers requested.

Cowser reportedly failed to do so on three occasions and received two citations.

When his liquor license renewal came up in May, city officials sought to block it citing the surveillance camera issue.

Two of his eight cameras weren’t working, according to police.

Alderman Randy Scannell of district 7 initiated the vote that ultimately appealed committee’s the decision and renewed the bar’s license.

“I believe that there have been some miscommunications and also some feelings on the owner’s part that perhaps he was being harassed by police. I think now he understands that now that is not the case, and he’s on board with cooperating with the police,” Scannell said.

The back-and-forth at that council meeting highlighted the bar’s stipulation agreement with some of Cowser’s supporters criticizing it.

“I do think it’s a little bit unreasonable to be requesting camera footage for events that don’t even take place on the property,” Stephanie Ortiz said. “I can’t imagine that that same thing happens for other bars.”

Ortiz added, “and so those are the kinds things that contribute to the sense that the bar may be targeted.”

Lt. Nate Allen of Green Bay Police told alders officers get few service calls to Bay Bar, but having working cameras is important to solving crime. Allen added that officers found evidence of a shooting near the bar last month.

“Going forward I’d like to work with him and make sure that this relationship is not adversarial but that we work as a partnership to solve this gun violence problem in Green Bay,” Allen said.

Alderman Bill Galvin said at the council meeting that during compliance checks at all city bars police should check if surveillance cameras are working.

Jason Cowser told alders he planned to fix the cameras quickly.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.