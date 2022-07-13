Advertisement

EAA opens new education center ahead of AirVenture

EAA held a ribbon cutting for its new 30,000 sq. ft. education center building.
EAA held a ribbon cutting for its new 30,000 sq. ft. education center building.
By Emily Matesic
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The skies above Oshkosh will soon be buzzing, AirVenture is less than two weeks away. And, just in time for the world’s aviation celebration, EAA is opening its new education center.

For the first time in more than two decades, EAA is expanding. The organization adding an additional 30,000 sq. ft. of space with the opening of its new education center. Designed for education, for knowledge and skill building, it’s a one-of-a-kind facility for today’s pilots, as well as future aviators.

“There’s no place, like this, that combines both youth education and pilot education at the same time - those two very diverse groups, " says Dick Knapinski, EAA Communications.

The Pilot Proficiency Center, which fills part of the first floor, includes more than a dozen flight simulators. Pilot groups, EAA chapters, and aircraft clubs now have a permanent place to train with instructors. The simulators allow pilots to work on old and new skills, as well as their decision-making processes. The work put in there will help to make them better. safer pilots.

The second floor of the center is all about the future -- and youth education. Five interactive labs and plenty of classroom space offer hands-on learning to inspire the next generation.

According to Ron Connolly, Director of Museum and Education, “There’s a demystification that we want to have happen about aviation. A lot of people feel that it’s out of reach. A lot of people feel that there’s not that many opportunities and really quite the contrary is true. There’s an abundance of opportunities, and forgive the pun, but the sky is the limit.”

While EAA officials expect the Education Center to be a big draw during AirVenture, later this month, they’re excited about all of the additional programs they’ll be able to offer year round. Knapinski adds, “It will be a boon to Oshkosh, as outside groups come in to use it. It will be a boon to EAA and especially to the school systems in the area that can bring classrooms in here and have their kids experience it as part of their curriculum.”

The $6.2 million facility was made possible through donations.

