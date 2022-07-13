DECREASING CLOUDS AND TURNING LESS HUMID TODAY

Early showers in Door County will scoot out over Lake Michigan this morning. Our blanket of gray clouds will eventually give way to sunshine during the midday and afternoon hours. That’s because of high pressure building into Wisconsin from central Canada. It will bring us some pleasant weather over the next couple days.

Ahead of this high pressure system, we’ll have a northeast breeze today. That wind will bring down the humidity as we go through the afternoon. Cooler and more comfortable weather is on the docket, with highs in the 70s. Many folks may elect to turn off the air conditioning this evening and open up the windows. It will be near perfect to go out and see July’s full moon, which peaks tonight.

Slowly and surely, warmer and more humid weather will return as we head into the weekend. A few showers and thunderstorms will also be possible, but the rain will be hit and miss. The weekend severe weather outlook is LOW.

You can always keep our forecast handy with our free weather app. Look for the WBAY First Alert Weather App in the Apple app store and Google Play (click here on your mobile device).

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

THURSDAY: NE/E 5-10 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Decreasing clouds. Not as warm. Turning less humid. HIGH: 76

TONIGHT: Clear with a full moon. Mild and comfortable. LOW: 53

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine. Toasty warm. Not that humid. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. A shower is possible SOUTHWEST. HIGH: 83 LOW: 65

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and slightly humid. Chance of a thunderstorm. HIGH: 83 LOW: 67

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. A stray thunderstorm is possible. HIGH: 85 LOW: 66

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 88 LOW: 68

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Hot and humid. HIGH: 89

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.