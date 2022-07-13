Advertisement

De Pere grad Semb back for second go around with Rockers

De Pere grad Will Semb is back for a second summer with the Green Bay Rockers to work on his game before heading back to college.(WBAY)
By Eric Boynton
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - De Pere grad Will Semb is back for a second summer with the Green Bay Rockers to work on his game before heading back to college.

“It’s been good. I’ve been able to work on a lot of different things. It feels great being able to be at home with my parents, and being able to spend time with my friends from back here,” said Will Semb.

“Playing 74 games a summer is a lot. Just kind of day in and day out you get to work on different things, and pick something you want to work on and kind of attack that all summer. Mast whatever you want to master.”

It’s been quite the journey over the past few years for Semb. Last season Semb wrapped up his first year with Minnesota after transferring from Big Ten rival Iowa.

“Obviously after my freshman year it wasn’t the right fit for me. So, I entered the transfer portal. Already having a previous connection from high school with the coach from Minnesota it was something I was really interested in from the beginning. Talked to them, took a visit, and I loved it and I decided to go there. Obviously the overall game, coming off an injury in high school. I was pretty inexperienced going into college. Just going in and working on all my off-speed pitches, upping the fastball velocity, adding different pitches for strikes,” said Semb.

The injury Semb alluded too required Tommy John surgery while he was in college. A year long recovery for the former Redbird.

“Right away when you start throwing it’s pretty restrictive. You start at 30 feet with limited throws and just build up to where you were. As the year rolls around you’re basically back to what you were before,” said Semb.

Semb is coming off perhaps his best performance of the season with ten strikeouts over six innings just this past Saturday against Kalamazoo. So far this summer Semb has a 5.35 ERA with 39 strikeouts for the Rockers as he works to develop his game before heading back to the Twin Cities. One that will have more stability to build on as a junior.

“Going back to school in the fall, we have a big fall ahead. So, we’re going to play some games, inter-squad, just going back and working on the little things,” said Semb.

