COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Over 2,000 new cases

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday (2,006). It’s the first time daily numbers were over 2,000 since the first two days of June; back then we saw a brief surge following Memorial Day weekend.

This caused a jump in the 7-day average of new cases from 1,461 to 1,584 cases per day. That’s the highest 7-day average since June 10. Thirteen counties in WBAY’s wider viewing area reported a double-digit increase in new cases, 5 reported single-digit increases, and Kewaunee and Menominee counties didn’t report any new cases.

The percentage of tests that are coming back positive slipped a bit, from 13.5% to 13.2% of all COVID-19 tests in the past 7-day period.

Six deaths were added to the death toll of COVID-19. The DHS says all 6 people died recently. The DHS calculates Wisconsin is still averaging 3 COVID-19 deaths per day.

The 7-day average for hospitalizations is rising. By our calculations, it’s up to 40 admissions for COVID-19 per day -- hitting the 40s for the first time since June 7 and only the second time since March. The DHS reported 58 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment in the past day.

We reported yesterday that there were 88 new patients admitted to hospitals but they were nearly all offset by discharges and deaths. As of Tuesday, the latest data available, the Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 424 COVID-19 patients in the state, including 59 in intensive care. Northeast health care region hospitals had 48 of those patients, 5 in ICU. Fox Valley hospitals had 11 patients, 2 in ICU. We’ll get updated figures later today.

The DHS vaccination report is delayed. We’ll update these numbers once the state publishes them.

As of Tuesday, 64.6% of Wisconsinites had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 61.4% of residents completed their vaccine series, and 35.0% of the population also received a booster.

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by Age Group (and change since last report)

5 to 11: 28.5% received vaccine/25.7% completed vaccinations/0.0% received booster

12 to 17: 62.2% received vaccine/58.8% completed vaccinations/21.3% received booster

18 to 24: 61.0% received vaccine/55.4% completed vaccinations/20.2% received booster

25 to 34: 64.8% received vaccine/60.2% completed vaccinations/26.1% received booster

35 to 44: 69.6% received vaccine/66.2% completed vaccinations/33.7% received booster

45 to 54: 71.9% received vaccine/69.2% completed vaccinations/38.8% received booster

55 to 64: 78.3% received vaccine/75.8% completed vaccinations/50.1% received booster

65 and up: 85.2% received vaccine/82.6% completed vaccinations/68.4% (+0.1) received booster

Tuesday’s Vaccinations by County Population (and change since last report)

County (Population)

(Health region) % of population

with at least 1 dose % of population

completed series Brown (264,610) (NE) 66.1% 63.5% Calumet (50,209) (FV) 57.1% 55.1% (+0.1) Dodge (87,336) 52.8% 50.7% Door (27,889) (NE) 79.1% 75.4% Florence (4,298) (NE) 53.4% 51.0% (+0.1) Fond du Lac (102,902) (SE) 56.1% 53.7% Forest (8,960) 53.2% 50.8% Green Lake (18,908) (FV) 57.7% 55.1% Kewaunee (20,386) (NE) 52.7% 51.3% Langlade (19,119) 54.2% 52.1% Manitowoc (78,757) (NE) 60.9% 58.7% Marinette (40,262) (NE) 53.8% 51.6% Menominee (4,546) (FV) 81.7% 78.3% (-0.1) Oconto (38,383) (NE) 53.2% 51.5% Outagamie (188,766) (FV) 64.6% 62.1% Shawano (40,786) (FV) 48.1% 46.6% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,240) (SE) 63.3% 60.9% Waupaca (50,664) (FV) 55.7% 53.9% Waushara (24,326) (FV) 46.4% 44.5% Winnebago (171,631) (FV) 62.6% 59.8% NORTHEAST REGION (474,585) (NE) 299,940 (63.2%) 288,560 (60.8%) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,836) (FV) 331,873 (60.4%, +0.1) 318,651 (58.0%, +0.1) WISCONSIN (5,832,655) 3,766,810 (64.6%) 3,583,068 (61.4%)

WEDNESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS* (boldface indicates change since last report)

Brown – 75,129 cases (+84) (429 deaths) (+1)

Calumet – 12,223 cases (+7) (102 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)** - 5,281 cases (91 deaths)

Dodge – 25,748 cases (+12) (295 deaths)

Door – 7,172 cases (+16) (62 deaths)

Florence - 854 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 31,623 cases (+33) (263 deaths)

Forest - 2,638 cases (+11) (48 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)** - 3,033 cases (41 deaths)

Green Lake - 4,638 cases (+9) (56 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)** - 2,514 cases (71 deaths)

Kewaunee – 4,770 cases (43 deaths)

Langlade - 5,320 cases (+7) (75 deaths)

Manitowoc – 18,666 cases (+38) (163 deaths)

Marinette - 10,262 cases (+12) (112 deaths)

Menominee – 1,981 cases (15 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)** - 4,179 cases (61 deaths)

Oconto – 9,714 cases (+10) (98 deaths)

Outagamie – 45,461 cases (+54) (364 deaths)

Shawano – 10,453 cases (+11) (131 deaths)

Sheboygan – 31,663 cases (+48) (274 deaths)

Waupaca – 12,094 cases (+13) (200 deaths)

Waushara – 5,342 cases (+8) (70 deaths)

Winnebago – 47,790 cases (+47) (342 deaths)

* You can find cases and deaths for all 72 Wisconsin counties on the DHS County Data website and for Michigan counties on the Michigan Department of Health COVID-19 website.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association publish updates Mondays through Fridays. Michigan Department of Health updates county information on Tuesdays.

Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

