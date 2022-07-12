Village of Howard hopes for reimbursement for June 15 storm cleanup

HOWARD, Wis. (WBAY) - We’re approaching almost a month since a storm on June 15 inflected heavy damage across our area, including the village of Howard. Weeks later, the storm cleanup continues there.

Along Velp Avenue, a canopy still drapes a bar with its roof missing. Across the street, yellow tape surrounds the parking lot of a hotel where windows were shattered by flying pieces of that bar’s roof.

Howard’s director of public works says the storm caused more than $200,000 worth of damage there and the costs are climbing. The village is currently putting together a request to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to get reimbursed for its cleanup costs.

“We’ve been collecting every single day since the storm, and we are probably accumulating 200 to 225 [thousand dollars], it might be even more once we add our grinding bill into the equation, so we’ve got a lot of costs,” Barr said.

Public Works Director Geoff Barr says his crew has worked non-stop to clear large tree limbs and debris. Immediately after the storm, roads were blocked.

“This turned out to be a full-time job for our staff for the last four weeks -- so we’ve been picking up on it since the 16th, and I think it’s the 12th, so we’re darn near four weeks in and we just finished the first round,” Barr said.

Village crews will go a second time around each neighborhood to clear debris. It will take at least two weeks.

Village officials are encouraging residents to make use of the public works facility at 1336 Cornell Rd. where it has a waste site.

