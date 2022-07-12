Advertisement

UW grad ushers in “new era of science” with stunning deep space photos

Dr. Ken Sembach is celebrating his team’s latest accomplishment: a clear view of deep space
The Carina Nebula in all its glory:
The Carina Nebula in all its glory:(NASA)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge...
This landscape of “mountains” and “valleys” speckled with glittering stars is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region called NGC 3324 in the Carina Nebula.(NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -NASA is ushering in a new age of space exploration with new images from deep space sent back to earth from the most powerful telescope ever made – the James Webb telescope.

“It’s mind-boggling, even with astronomers and we deal with big numbers and space every day,” said Dr. Ken Sembach, the Director of the Space Telescope Science Institute. “So, we are trying to get our own heads around this.”

Dr. Sembach is a 1992 graduate of UW-Madison. He spent four years in Madison while he earned his Ph.D.

Dr. Ken Sembach
Dr. Ken Sembach(NASA)

On Christmas Day 2021, Dr. Sembach and his team launched the Webb Telescope with the goal of being able to see billions of light-years away. The new telescope is able to churn out new images very quickly as opposed to its predecessor the Hubble Telescope.

“It’s the deepest view we have had yet of the universe, and it was taken with just a small amount of observing time on this telescope,” said Dr. Sembach.

In Webb’s image of Stephan’s Quintet, we see 5 galaxies, 4 of which interact.
In Webb’s image of Stephan’s Quintet, we see 5 galaxies, 4 of which interact.(NASA)

Dr. Sembach says the importance of these images cannot be overstated.

“This is the day we have been waiting for,” said Dr. Sembach “Today, we are launching a new era of science. There will be a period of astronomy before this telescope started producing data and a period after. Our view of the universe going forward will never be the same.”

This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared...
This side-by-side comparison shows observations of the Southern Ring Nebula in near-infrared light, at left, and mid-infrared light, at right, from NASA’s Webb Telescope.(Space Telescope Science Institute Office of Public Outreach | NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

President Joe Biden released the first image from Webb telescope (below) Monday night from the White House. Dr. Sembach was there with the President and spoke with him in person.

“What an honor it was for them to take such an interest in what’s happening today and what’s been happening with the telescope and to reach out to the teams that have made this possible and to thank them. That was a really wonderful thing for them to do,” said Dr. Sembach. “It was just a real nice, pleasant back and forth. Some funny moments, some serious questions. It was really nice to see them take such an interest in what they were seeing.”

Webb's first image, captured by NIRCam, features a deep field of the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster...
Webb's first image, captured by NIRCam, features a deep field of the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster as it appeared 4.6 billion years ago. Photo credit: NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI(PRNewswire)

So far, NASA has released five beauty shots from deep outer space. Check out the original full-size images here: https://www.nasa.gov/webbfirstimages

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the distinct signature of water, along with...
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope has captured the distinct signature of water, along with evidence for clouds and haze, in the atmosphere surrounding a hot, puffy gas giant planet orbiting a distant Sun-like star.(NASA, ESA, CSA, and STScI)

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saturday's crash happened on the Fox River between the Oregon and Wisconsin street bridges
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River
Renee Parsons claims picking up a dollar bill Sunday afternoon at a McDonald’s in Nashville...
Authorities skeptical of woman’s claim of fentanyl-laced $1 bill
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Aftermath of Combined Locks warehouse fire
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history

Latest News

A bar on Velp Avenue lost its roof and siding was shredded by the storm on June 15, 2022
Village of Howard hopes for reimbursement for June 15 storm cleanup
Surveillance Cameras
Green Bay bar nearly loses liquor license over broken surveillance cameras
Saturday's crash happened on the Fox River between the Oregon and Wisconsin street bridges
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River
WATCH: De Pere grad Semb back for second go around with Rockers
WATCH: De Pere grad Semb back for second go around with Rockers
A social media post, since deleted, showing Jason Lindemann's new powerboat in June
Powerboat owner arrested for hit-and-run crash