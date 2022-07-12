Advertisement

Suspected out-of-state drug dealer stopped in Fond du lac County with large quantities of drugs

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten pounds of high-grade marijuana, three-quarters of a pound of high-potency THC wax, 7 pounds of THC edibles, plus what appears to be heroin, LSD, magic mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone were seized when law enforcement officers stopped a suspected out-of-state drug dealer on Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County last week.

The suspect was also carrying $21,000 in cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Fond du Lac and Winnebago county sheriff’s offices and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan (LWAM) Enforcement Group’s drug unit.

Authorities didn’t reveal more details about the investigation that led to the arrest, but Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz wrote in a statement, “One of the key elements to fight our overdose and addiction issues are the arrest and conviction of drug dealers.”

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt wrote, “This sizable seizure of a large variety of illegal drugs, combined with a firearm and significant quantity of cash, is the result of the hard work of our deputies and other officers from around the Fox Valley who work in partnership with LWAM each day.  We will continue our work to intercept these illegal drug transports and hold accountable those who distribute these illegal items here.”

“Drug dealers with loaded weapons present a serious danger to public safety,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul added. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers who were part of the collaborative investigation that led to this arrest and the recovery of several types of drugs and a loaded weapon.”

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
FILE - Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Wisconsin
Aftermath of Combined Locks warehouse fire
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

(MGN graphic)
Kiel man arrested for child pornography
Saturday's crash happened on the Fox River between the Oregon and Wisconsin street bridges
Powerboat operator arrested for hit-and-run crash on Fox River
hile Emergency Medical Service workers face stressful and traumatic situations every day,...
New resilience training offered to EMS workers across the state
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east
Ally Blake’s FastCast | Storms continue to fire up south & east