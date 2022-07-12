Suspected out-of-state drug dealer stopped in Fond du lac County with large quantities of drugs

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Ten pounds of high-grade marijuana, three-quarters of a pound of high-potency THC wax, 7 pounds of THC edibles, plus what appears to be heroin, LSD, magic mushrooms, ketamine, oxycodone were seized when law enforcement officers stopped a suspected out-of-state drug dealer on Highway 151 in Fond du Lac County last week.

The suspect was also carrying $21,000 in cash and a loaded 9mm handgun.

The arrest was the result of an investigation by the Fond du Lac and Winnebago county sheriff’s offices and the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan (LWAM) Enforcement Group’s drug unit.

Authorities didn’t reveal more details about the investigation that led to the arrest, but Winnebago County Sheriff John Matz wrote in a statement, “One of the key elements to fight our overdose and addiction issues are the arrest and conviction of drug dealers.”

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt wrote, “This sizable seizure of a large variety of illegal drugs, combined with a firearm and significant quantity of cash, is the result of the hard work of our deputies and other officers from around the Fox Valley who work in partnership with LWAM each day. We will continue our work to intercept these illegal drug transports and hold accountable those who distribute these illegal items here.”

“Drug dealers with loaded weapons present a serious danger to public safety,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul added. “Thank you to the law enforcement officers who were part of the collaborative investigation that led to this arrest and the recovery of several types of drugs and a loaded weapon.”

