Advertisement

Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, woman charged with posing as sick Marine vet, to plead guilty

Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran...
Officials said a Rhode Island woman who has been charged with posing as a sick Marine veteran will plead guilty.(BDphoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - A Rhode Island woman who authorities say pretended to be a decorated Marine Corps veteran with cancer to fraudulently collect about $250,000 in veterans benefits and charitable contributions has agreed to plead guilty.

Federal prosecutors said Tuesday that 31-year-old Sarah Jane Cavanaugh, of East Greenwich, signed an agreement under which she will admit to wire fraud, aggravated identity theft, forgery, and fraudulent use of medals.

Prosecutors say there’s no record of Cavanaugh ever serving in the U.S. military. She worked as a social worker at a veterans’ hospital.

Cavanaugh’s attorney said he has no comment on the case at this time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
FILE - Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Wisconsin
Aftermath of Combined Locks warehouse fire
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Damage from the June 15 storm
Cleanup from the June 15 storm still continues
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
AON offices at U.S. Venture Center in Titletown
U.S. Venture Center in Titletown adds new tenant
Man receives COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 variant BA.5 spreads quickly
Brad Spakowitz discusses what the first James Webb Space Telescope photos are really showing us
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The first James Webb Space Telescope photos