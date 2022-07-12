Advertisement

Police: Man accused of taking photos of women in public, retail dressing rooms

Police arrested and charged Daniel Toy after they say he took photos of women in retail...
Police arrested and charged Daniel Toy after they say he took photos of women in retail dressing rooms in Tulsa.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested and charged a man they say was found taking photos of women in dressing room stalls and stores.

Authorities said he also set up a camera in his home bathroom.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, Daniel Toy was arrested and charged with five counts of Peeping Tom with photographic or electronic equipment.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a Target store call regarding a possible “Peeping Tom.”

A victim told officers that someone put a cell phone under the fitting room door as she was trying on clothes. The victim said she then confronted the suspect, who police later identified as Toy. She said he quickly went into the dressing room next to her and tried shutting the door.

The victim reportedly told Toy to give the phone over and show her the photos after getting in his way.

She said Toy told her “No” and noticed that the phone was still on.

She reportedly began yelling for help and attracted another witness, who saw Toy and said he was frantically deleting photos from his phone.

Toy allegedly left the store, and officers were quickly able to identify him from there.

Authorities said detectives with the police department served a search warrant on Toy’s home and collected evidence from inside. His electronic devices were also taken and examined.

Detectives said they found videos that show Toy installing a hidden camera in his guest bathroom and recovered several videos taken by the hidden camera of women using the bathroom.

Police said they also found images of more than 40 others undressing at retail locations throughout Tulsa.

Detectives said they also located images showing Toy following and taking photos of random women in public as they shopped, with the photos ranging in dates from August 2021 to March of this year.

The police department said it wants the public to be aware of these sorts of cases around Tulsa.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
FILE - Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Wisconsin
Aftermath of Combined Locks warehouse fire
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

Damage from the June 15 storm
Cleanup from the June 15 storm still continues
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
AON offices at U.S. Venture Center in Titletown
U.S. Venture Center in Titletown adds new tenant
Man receives COVID-19 vaccine
COVID-19 variant BA.5 spreads quickly
Brad Spakowitz discusses what the first James Webb Space Telescope photos are really showing us
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: The first James Webb Space Telescope photos