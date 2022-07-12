Pastor charged in child sex crimes pleads not guilty

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - One of two pastors charged with child sex crimes in Langlade County has entered a plea of not guilty.

On July 11, Travis Huse, 42, appeared in court for an arraignment hearing via video from jail. He’s charged with 25 counts of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child and six counts of Child Enticement-Sexual Contact.

Huse’s father, Scott, will be arraigned July 18 on charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and Child Enticement-Sexual Contact.

The Huses were associated with Apostolic Worship Center and the former Evergreen Christian Academy near Elton in Langlade County. In the early 2000s, they moved and were involved with Cornerstone Worship Center in Fond du Lac. Langlade County Sheriff Mark Westen said the assaults in question occurred while the Huse family worked in Langlade County.

Travis Huse is being held on a $1 million cash bond. Scott Huse is being held on a $250,000 cash bond.

If you are a possible victim and think you had contact with Travis Huse or Scott Huse, you’re asked to call Detective Sgt. Grones at (715) 627-6419 or email him at jgrones@co.langlade.wi.us.

Nine agencies assisted with the investigation spanning multiple states. Travis Huse lived in Wisconsin, Kentucky, Missouri, Maine and New Hampshire. His father has lived in Wisconsin, Maine and New Hampshire.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.