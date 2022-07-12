ONE MORE ROUND OF STORMS, THEN MORE COMFORTABLE

There’s some patchy clouds this morning, especially north and east of Green Bay. Otherwise, we’ll see sunshine through the morning and midday hours. More clouds will “bubble up” in the heating of the afternoon. As another cool front slices in from the north, we’ll get another round of thunderstorms. They’ll initially fire up across the Northwoods, but eventually spread southeast into the Fox Valley this evening. While some storms may be strong with downpours and gusty winds, our risk of severe weather is LOW.

Meanwhile, your Tuesday is going to be a seasonably warm day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s, with 70s across northern Wisconsin and closer to the lakeshore. It’s still going to feel somewhat humid, but thanks to a northwest breeze, it’s not going to be as muggy as yesterday.

More comfortable weather will settle into northeast Wisconsin through the midweek. Highs will be in the 70s area-wide tomorrow and Thursday with drier air. Wednesday will start off with some clouds, but the skies will clear out.

Warmer and more humid weather will return as we head into the weekend. There’s a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms late Friday and again on Saturday... And even though it’s a little early to be certain, there are strong indications that next week will be hot, humid and sunny. We may have a handful of days next week where inland highs reach the 90s... Stay tuned!

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 10-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

TODAY: Morning sunshine, then late storms, especially NORTH. Warm and slightly humid. HIGH: 82, with 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Evening thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog late. LOW: 61

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, then sunshine. Comfortable. HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Toasty warm. HIGH: 78 LOW: 56

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds. Perhaps a late shower or thundershower? HIGH: 80 LOW: 64

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. Chance of a thunderstorm. HIGH: 82 LOW: 65

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Warm and humid. HIGH: 84 LOW: 65

MONDAY: Bright sunshine. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 87

