New resilience training offered to EMS workers across the state

FOX CITIES, Wis. (WBAY) - New training to help Wisconsin Emergency Medical Service workers work through the stressful and sometimes traumatic situations they go through every day is now available to all agencies across the state.

The Center for Suicide Awareness and the Medical College of Wisconsin have partnered to provide the Master Resiliency Training. This important 18-month project is made possible by a grant from the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment Fund.

While Emergency Medical Service workers face stressful and traumatic situations every day, through car accidents, drug overdoses, violent crimes, suicides, and other life-threatening situations, they often don’t get time to work through their own feelings.

“You’re going through traumatic experiences daily. Whether that’s a medical issue or trauma, you are going from one scene to another, and you don’t even get time to figure out those emotions or how they are working with you,” Katie Halbach with Gold Cross said.

Barb Bigalke with the Center for Suicide Awareness said that struggle leads to a lot of anxiety, depression, PTSD, and suicidal thoughts amongst workers.

“Suicide is very high in these fields, but we don’t hear about it and we don’t talk about it and because we don’t talk about it, that’s why we have these high numbers,” Bigalke said.

Bigalke hopes that through the training she can help the EMS workers learn how to work through their feelings and connect with others to create a healthier environment.

“Our first responders have been there for us, now it’s time for us to be there for them,” she said.

The Master Resilience Training will be conducted in a series of 8 live 3-day classes, open to 800 EMS workers, throughout the 18-month grant period. The live trainings will be hosted throughout the state and online. The first training session is set to be conducted in mid-September and more information will be available soon.

