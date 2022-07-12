Advertisement

Long Lake alligator taken to Michigan sanctuary

Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.
Alligator was rescued from Long Lake in the Campbellsport area.(J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Mich. (WBAY) - An Alligator found swimming in a Fond du Lac County lake has been taken to a sanctuary in Michigan.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue of Menasha says the Long Lake gator is now at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Mich.

The alligator was found swimming in Long Lake on July 1. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the gator to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

Critchlow posted video of the unboxing of the Long Lake gator on Facebook. CLICK HERE to watch. Critchlow says naming rights cost $100.

“Legally,” says John Moyles of JRAAR, “we are able to take in Alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that. We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary.”

In another Wisconsin-alligator story, Kenosha Police found a gator Tuesday on the city’s north side. They turned it over to a reptile sanctuary.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oshkosh hit-and-run boating crash involving 43 passengers
Investigators find operator of powerboat involved in Fox River crash
Ann Retzlaff court appearance (file image)
Court gives sale of Annie’s Campground the green light
FILE - Monkeypox
2nd case of monkeypox confirmed in Wisconsin
Aftermath of Combined Locks warehouse fire
Fire chief: Combined Locks fire response may be largest in Wisconsin history
Landon 'Waldy' Raber, 6, was found dead Monday morning.
Missing 6-year-old with autism found dead in Virginia, officials say

Latest News

July 12 midmorning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A round of storms
Facebook login
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Hacking victims voice frustrations, look for answers from Facebook
The Langlade County Sheriff's Office identified Travis Huse, 42, and his father, Scott Huse,...
Pastor charged in child sex crimes pleads not guilty
July 12 morning forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another chance of storms