Long Lake alligator taken to Michigan sanctuary

ATHENS, Mich. (WBAY) - An Alligator found swimming in a Fond du Lac County lake has been taken to a sanctuary in Michigan.

J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue of Menasha says the Long Lake gator is now at Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Mich.

The alligator was found swimming in Long Lake on July 1. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources surrendered the gator to J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue.

Critchlow posted video of the unboxing of the Long Lake gator on Facebook. CLICK HERE to watch. Critchlow says naming rights cost $100.

“Legally,” says John Moyles of JRAAR, “we are able to take in Alligators up to 30 inches long, and this guy is much less than that. We are fortunate that we are in a position to help this animal either be legally reunited with his owner or sent to a sanctuary.”

In another Wisconsin-alligator story, Kenosha Police found a gator Tuesday on the city’s north side. They turned it over to a reptile sanctuary.

KPD found this little fella taking a stroll on Kenosha’s north side this morning. The alligator was turned over to a reptile sanctuary. What job can you find where you get to do this kinda stuff? Okay, yes a zoo, but if not a zoo…Kenosha Police! By the way, we are hiring! pic.twitter.com/Zv91m4jQAF — Kenosha Police Dept. (@KenoshaPolice) July 12, 2022

