LATE PM & EVENING STORMS TODAY, NICER WEATHER MIDWEEK

Most of our afternoon should be quiet with just a mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s remain in the forecast. The chance for showers and storms will increase from late PM through the evening hours. A few storms may be strong with gusty winds and small hail. Any storm could produce frequent lightning and heavy down pours. The overall severe threat today is LOW.

We’ll wake up to clouds and temperatures in the 50s to low 60s on Wednesday morning. By the afternoon hours there should be a fair amount of sunshine around the region. Humidity levels will be significantly lower and comfortable highs mainly in the 70s will be enjoyed.

Thursday is looking to be one of those “Chamber of Commerce” weather days around the region with high pressure in control. Highs in the 70s, low humidity, reasonably light winds will make things pretty good for any outdoor activity or adventure. Try to take advantage if you can.

The chance of a few storms will return Friday... and a few stray storms are also possible heading into the weekend. Temperatures and humidity levels appear as if they’ll be on the way up for the weekend and into next week.

WIND & WAVES FORECAST:

TODAY: NW 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-2′

WEDNESDAY: NE 5-15 KTS... WAVES 1-3′

TODAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Late PM storms possible. HIGH: 82, with 70s north and lakeside

TONIGHT: Evening rain & storms. Mostly cloudy with patchy fog late. LOW: 60

WEDNESDAY: Morning clouds. Afternoon sunshine. Lower humidity. HIGH: 76 LOW: 54

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. HIGH: 78 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: Chance of a few showers or storms. HIGH: 81 LOW: 61

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. Warmer and slightly humid. Chance of a thunderstorm. HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Stray storm? HIGH: 84 LOW: 64

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. Very warm and humid. HIGH: 89

