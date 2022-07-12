Kiel man arrested for child pornography

KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County man is jailed on $20,000 cash bond facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a tip last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded from a location in Kiel.

Investigators identified a suspect and served a search warrant and arrested 54-year-old Mark Dlugopolski.

The sheriff’s office is asking people with information about the case to call Detective Radke at (920) 683-4217 or email brandonradke@manitowoccountywi.gov.

