Kiel man arrested for child pornography

By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KIEL, Wis. (WBAY) - A Manitowoc County man is jailed on $20,000 cash bond facing multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a tip last month from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was uploaded from a location in Kiel.

Investigators identified a suspect and served a search warrant and arrested 54-year-old Mark Dlugopolski.

The sheriff’s office is asking people with information about the case to call Detective Radke at (920) 683-4217 or email brandonradke@manitowoccountywi.gov.

