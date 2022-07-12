Advertisement

INTERVIEW: Rawhide Youth Home

It's Rawhide's first residential facility of this kind. Why expand into Marinette County, and how will it serve kids there?
By WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PESHTIGO, Wis. (WBAY) - Rawhide Youth Services is expanding beyond its ranch in New London. Its new residential treatment group home in Peshtigo opened on July 1 in a partnership with Marinette County’s Health and Human Services Department.

The new facility serves both young men and young women in separate living areas. Rawhide serves 1,000 kids across the state. This is its first residential facility like this.

We talk with Kaleb Shad, director of strategy and marketing for Rawhide Youth Services, about why it expanded to Marinette County... how it will serve the kids there... and how it will be similar and how it will be different from what Rawhide does in New London.

